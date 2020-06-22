 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘How about taking out guns too?’: Gamers react to removal of police cars from Fortnite in support of Black Lives Matter

22 Jun, 2020 21:43
A young gamer playing ‘Fortnite.’ © AFP / Neilson Barnard
The decision to remove police cars from ‘Fortnite’ was a cop-out on part of Epic Games, the players argued. Some said the move was pointless, while others urged the developer to do much more for the cause.

Police vehicles will no longer be available in one of the most popular online video games, which has a fan base of around 350 million players, an unnamed source told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. 

“I wouldn't say it's a political statement. I think it's just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with,” the source pointed out, referring to ongoing, and often violent protests, which engulfed the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed during his arrest by police in Minneapolis in late May.

Online, gamers confirmed that they couldn’t access police cars in ‘Fortnite’ anymore, but there was no unity among them on whether removing them was the right thing to do.

Some commentators applauded Epic Games for abolishing the police, calling it a “great message” coming from the developer.

Others ridiculed the move, sarcastically pointing out that it would do nothing improve the lives of black people in America or curb police brutality.

Some argued that Epic didn't need to make changes to its online game, but donate actual money to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, as some of the major companies have done so far.

