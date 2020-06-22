 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Celestial shadow: NASA astronaut shares PHOTOS showing ISS view of solar eclipse

22 Jun, 2020 16:25
© Twitter / Chris Cassidy @Astro_SEAL
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station has shared a selection of photographs revealing the reverse view of the annual ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse and showing the resulting shadow passing over our planet.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared his astounding shots from space on Twitter on Sunday and commented that flying above the Earth was a “pretty neat way” to wake up on Father’s Day.

The photographs reveal what it is like to view an eclipse from outer space. Instead of blocking out the view of the Sun - as it appeared from our perspective on the ground - an interstellar inspection of the event reveals a Moon-shaped shadow cloaking part of the Earth. 

Cassidy’s post was also somewhaat reminiscent of the legendary ‘Earthrise’ shot of our shadow-shrouded planet, taken on Christmas Eve in 1968. The photo, which revealed the world in all its pearly-blue glory, has been heralded as one of the most important images ever taken, and led to international introspection about our collective place in the universe. 

File photo © NASA/ZUMA Press/Global Look Press

