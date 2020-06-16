 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Astronaut snaps stunning PHOTO of mysterious ‘swirl’ in Pacific Ocean

16 Jun, 2020 17:17
Astronaut Doug Hurley shared a photo of the stunning swirl on social media. © Twitter/ @Astro_Doug
From their breathtaking vantage point hundreds of miles above Earth astronauts can get a unique perspective on our planet. The outpost allowed astronaut Doug Hurley to notice a mysterious swirling pattern in the ocean below.

Hurley, who only arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) in recent weeks, snapped the photograph after spotting the peculiar phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean from a height of about 408 kilometers (253 miles).  

He shared a spectacular photo on Twitter, showing the strange swirl in all its glory. “This light blue ocean swirl caught my eye as we flew over the South Pacific,” the astronaut explained.

The stunning image sparked a flood of theories as to what was responsible for the mysterious pattern, with bioluminescent algae and even sea-monsters among the popular guesses.

While those are intriguing answers, the correct cause of the swirl mystery appears to be an eddy, which is causing nutrients that are usually found in much deeper waters to churn up to the surface. 

“The ocean is a huge body of water that is constantly in motion,” the National Ocean Service explains. “General patterns of ocean flow are called currents. Sometimes these currents can pinch off sections and create circular currents of water called an eddy.”

