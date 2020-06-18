 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Absurd’: Kremlin hits out at UK allegations that Russia & China are ‘exploiting’ Covid-19 pandemic and spread disinfo

18 Jun, 2020 10:46
FILE PHOTO: A commuter wears a mask at Paddington Station in London. June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Toby Melville
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rejected accusations that Moscow, in league with Beijing, is trying to profit from the ongoing deadly Covid-19 pandemic and undermine foreign nations.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News earlier that Russia and China are “trying to exploit” the challenges created by the raging coronavirus. 

“Obviously, we categorically disagree with such statements,” Peskov told reporters.

Sky News also alleged that Moscow is running an “online deception operation” to sow tensions between EU member states and in the US amid the pandemic.

Peskov refuted these claims, calling them "absurd.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

