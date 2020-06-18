‘Absurd’: Kremlin hits out at UK allegations that Russia & China are ‘exploiting’ Covid-19 pandemic and spread disinfo

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rejected accusations that Moscow, in league with Beijing, is trying to profit from the ongoing deadly Covid-19 pandemic and undermine foreign nations.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News earlier that Russia and China are “trying to exploit” the challenges created by the raging coronavirus.

“Obviously, we categorically disagree with such statements,” Peskov told reporters.

Sky News also alleged that Moscow is running an “online deception operation” to sow tensions between EU member states and in the US amid the pandemic.

Peskov refuted these claims, calling them "absurd.”

