Protesters burn Chinese flag & Xi effigy in Uttar Pradesh after border standoff leaves at least 20 Indian troops dead (PHOTOS)

A group of Indian demonstrators set fire to a Chinese flag and burned an effigy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The event, organized by a local NGO, comes after the first fatal clash between China and India since 1975.

In a series of photos, posted by ANI, a group of demonstrators is seen torching an effigy which has a printed image of Chinese President Xi Jinping pinned to its ‘head.’ Another photo shows a man setting fire to a Chinese flag. Some of the demonstrators can be seen playing drums while others hold signs.

The protest was reportedly organized by Vishal Bharat Sansthan, a local NGO based in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi: People under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan burn Chinese flag & effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. #IndiaChinaBorderpic.twitter.com/lIwsOAavdS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2020

Gujarat: People in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping, yesterday. #IndiaChinaBorderpic.twitter.com/6sL2UcNKrL — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

The demonstration follows a border clash between Indian and Chinese troops, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese state media has also reported casualties from the skirmish, but no official figures have been disclosed. The carnage marks the first time in decades that border disputes between China and India have resulted in fatalities.

For weeks, the two nations have been engaged in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, which is part of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Chinese and Indian military officials met following the latest violence in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, according to media reports.

