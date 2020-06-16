 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India summons Pakistani ambassador after embassy staff detained following road accident

16 Jun, 2020 18:36
Get short URL
India summons Pakistani ambassador after embassy staff detained following road accident
Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, which houses Ministry of External affairs and other government agencies. © Wikipedia
Pakistan’s ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in New Delhi after two Indian embassy employees were held by Pakistani police, following an alleged hit-and-run incident in Islamabad on Monday.

The ambassador was handed a protest note against what India called “abduction and torture” of the staff of its embassy, officially called the High Commission. The two men were “video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges,” the statement by the ministry read.

The embassy employees were “kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours” and were released only after intervention from New Delhi, it pointed out, urging Islamabad to follow diplomatic norms in its behavior. Pakistan hasn’t yet responded to the accusations.

On Monday, the two Indian men were speeding in an embassy car and hit a pedestrian, who sustained injuries, Pakistani security sources said. The driver and his passenger then tried to flee the scene, but were detained. They allegedly lacked diplomatic immunity and could be prosecuted by Pakistan.

Also on rt.com India expels Pakistani embassy officials over ‘SPYING’

Relations between two neighboring nuclear powers have been strained for years, due to their dispute over the Kashmir region in the Himalayas. Skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani militaries in the area have occurred quite frequently, as has the expulsion of diplomats. Earlier this month, two Pakistani embassy staff were detained in India on spying charges.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies