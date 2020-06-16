 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
North Korea confirms ‘terrific explosion’ that destroyed inter-Korean liaison office, blaming Seoul for sheltering defectors

16 Jun, 2020 12:59
A television news screen showing an explosion of an inter-Korean liaison office on June 16, 2020 ©  Jung Yeon-je / AFP
Pyongyang has confirmed the destruction of an office used to facilitate diplomacy with its southern neighbor, saying it was retribution for Seoul’s decision to harbor people who’ve fled the Hermit Kingdom.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that the office, located in the North’s border city of Kaesong, was destroyed in a “terrific explosion” as payback by its “enraged people.” The agency explained that the decision to demolish the facility aims to “force (the) human scum, and those who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes,” apparently referring to defectors who’ve sought refuge in South Korea.

South Korea’s defense ministry has released footage purportedly showing the building’s destruction.

Tensions between the Korean neighbors have risen sharply in the past week. North Korea’s military threatened on Tuesday to deploy troops to areas that had been demilitarized under inter-Korean peace agreements.

