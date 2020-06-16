North Korea confirms ‘terrific explosion’ that destroyed inter-Korean liaison office, blaming Seoul for sheltering defectors

Pyongyang has confirmed the destruction of an office used to facilitate diplomacy with its southern neighbor, saying it was retribution for Seoul’s decision to harbor people who’ve fled the Hermit Kingdom.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Tuesday that the office, located in the North’s border city of Kaesong, was destroyed in a “terrific explosion” as payback by its “enraged people.” The agency explained that the decision to demolish the facility aims to “force (the) human scum, and those who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes,” apparently referring to defectors who’ve sought refuge in South Korea.

South Korea’s defense ministry has released footage purportedly showing the building’s destruction.

Tensions between the Korean neighbors have risen sharply in the past week. North Korea’s military threatened on Tuesday to deploy troops to areas that had been demilitarized under inter-Korean peace agreements.

