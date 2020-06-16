VIDEO purportedly shows North Korea blowing up inter-Korean liaison office

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has released footage allegedly showing North Korea destroying a building used for diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

The black-and-white surveillance video shows a group of buildings purportedly located in the North’s border city of Kaesong. An explosion occurs, followed by a giant plume of smoke.

Seoul accused North Korea of blowing up the facility earlier on Tuesday as tensions between the neighboring nations mount. Later in the day, Pyongyang's official news agency confirmed that the building was demolished.

The two countries inaugurated the office back in 2018, but North Korean staff vacated the premises in March 2019. Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North Koran leader Kim Jong-un, previously called the office “useless.”

