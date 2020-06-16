 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEO purportedly shows North Korea blowing up inter-Korean liaison office

16 Jun, 2020 11:24
VIDEO purportedly shows North Korea blowing up inter-Korean liaison office
©  Dong-A Ilbo / AFP
South Korea’s Defense Ministry has released footage allegedly showing North Korea destroying a building used for diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

The black-and-white surveillance video shows a group of buildings purportedly located in the North’s border city of Kaesong. An explosion occurs, followed by a giant plume of smoke.

Seoul accused North Korea of blowing up the facility earlier on Tuesday as tensions between the neighboring nations mount. Later in the day, Pyongyang's official news agency confirmed that the building was demolished.

The two countries inaugurated the office back in 2018, but North Korean staff vacated the premises in March 2019. Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North Koran leader Kim Jong-un, previously called the office “useless.”

