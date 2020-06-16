 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2020 07:03
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – Unification Ministry
A 2018 photo shows an opening ceremony of a joint liaison office in Kaesong © KOREA POOL / AFP
An inter-Korean liaison office located in the border town of Kaesong has been demolished by the North, Seoul’s Unification Ministry has claimed amid rising tensions between the neighboring nations.

North Korea is said to have blown up the facility, which was inaugurated by the two countries back in 2018, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, an explosion was heard and smoke was seen coming from the area.

Previously, the liaison office was singled out by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Chairman Kim Jong-un and a high-ranking government official. Bashing South Korea for declining bilateral ties, she predicted that Seoul would soon witness the collapse of the “useless” communications facility.

