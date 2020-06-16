North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – Unification Ministry

An inter-Korean liaison office located in the border town of Kaesong has been demolished by the North, Seoul’s Unification Ministry has claimed amid rising tensions between the neighboring nations.

North Korea is said to have blown up the facility, which was inaugurated by the two countries back in 2018, on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, an explosion was heard and smoke was seen coming from the area.

#BREAKING: loud explosion heard near the DMZ Korean border at 1450 KST, authorities think North Koera may have destroyed inter-Korean joint liaison office in Kaesong - @JoongAngDaily reports pic.twitter.com/nKCEUPqY3s — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 16, 2020

Previously, the liaison office was singled out by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Chairman Kim Jong-un and a high-ranking government official. Bashing South Korea for declining bilateral ties, she predicted that Seoul would soon witness the collapse of the “useless” communications facility.

