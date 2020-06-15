 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Speeding car FLIPS OVER amid clashes between Chechen and Arab gangs in Dijon, France (VIDEOS)

15 Jun, 2020 08:22
©  Twitter / @MansM_
Shocking footage from Dijon, France shows a car accelerating towards a group of armed Chechens before flipping over. The chaotic scene comes amid reported clashes between Chechen and Arab gangs in the city.

Dijon has seen several nights of violence between the Chechen and Maghreb communities – a conflict reportedly sparked after a Chechen teenager was assaulted in the city.

According to French media, around one hundred Chechens armed with knives, baseball bats and other weapons attacked a hookah bar on Friday night. Police later dispersed the mob using tear gas. Ten people were reportedly wounded in the skirmish.

The clashes continued through the weekend. A video that spread across social media on Sunday shows a speeding car tearing past a group of Chechens before flipping over. Armed with pipes and other objects, the crowd shouts and rushes towards the wrecked automobile.

Local media reported that the driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. Several unconfirmed reports claim the car was driven by a member of a rival gang.

The violence has shocked many in France, with some complaining on social media about the lack of media coverage.

