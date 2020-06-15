Speeding car FLIPS OVER amid clashes between Chechen and Arab gangs in Dijon, France (VIDEOS)

Shocking footage from Dijon, France shows a car accelerating towards a group of armed Chechens before flipping over. The chaotic scene comes amid reported clashes between Chechen and Arab gangs in the city.

Dijon has seen several nights of violence between the Chechen and Maghreb communities – a conflict reportedly sparked after a Chechen teenager was assaulted in the city.

According to French media, around one hundred Chechens armed with knives, baseball bats and other weapons attacked a hookah bar on Friday night. Police later dispersed the mob using tear gas. Ten people were reportedly wounded in the skirmish.

Après qu’un Jeune Homme D’origine #Tchetchene âgée de 16 ans a était frapper par des Homme âgée de 25 à 30 ans par traîtrise les Tchétchènes de partout en France ce sont réunis pour aller à Dijon . pic.twitter.com/ZOXy7mkYQ5 — al chechnya (@Alchechnya) June 13, 2020

The clashes continued through the weekend. A video that spread across social media on Sunday shows a speeding car tearing past a group of Chechens before flipping over. Armed with pipes and other objects, the crowd shouts and rushes towards the wrecked automobile.

Here's a better angle for the ongoing battle between algerians and chechen gangs in #dijon (france)Looks like an ction movie lol pic.twitter.com/vfL9SCOAvg — 🇩🇿 𝓡𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@asabove_asbelow) June 15, 2020

Local media reported that the driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. Several unconfirmed reports claim the car was driven by a member of a rival gang.

The violence has shocked many in France, with some complaining on social media about the lack of media coverage.

Le traitement des événements sans précédents de #Dijon dans la presse pic.twitter.com/HqAnb7kfvj — Pierre Sautarel (@FrDesouche) June 14, 2020

