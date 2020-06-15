Speeding car FLIPS OVER amid clashes between Chechen and Arab gangs in Dijon, France (VIDEOS)
Dijon has seen several nights of violence between the Chechen and Maghreb communities – a conflict reportedly sparked after a Chechen teenager was assaulted in the city.
According to French media, around one hundred Chechens armed with knives, baseball bats and other weapons attacked a hookah bar on Friday night. Police later dispersed the mob using tear gas. Ten people were reportedly wounded in the skirmish.
Après qu’un Jeune Homme D’origine #Tchetchene âgée de 16 ans a était frapper par des Homme âgée de 25 à 30 ans par traîtrise les Tchétchènes de partout en France ce sont réunis pour aller à Dijon . pic.twitter.com/ZOXy7mkYQ5— al chechnya (@Alchechnya) June 13, 2020
The clashes continued through the weekend. A video that spread across social media on Sunday shows a speeding car tearing past a group of Chechens before flipping over. Armed with pipes and other objects, the crowd shouts and rushes towards the wrecked automobile.
Here's a better angle for the ongoing battle between algerians and chechen gangs in #dijon (france)Looks like an ction movie lol pic.twitter.com/vfL9SCOAvg— 🇩🇿 𝓡𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@asabove_asbelow) June 15, 2020
#dijon#tchétchène rester chez vous. ! pic.twitter.com/l1wrHX9dvm— hasna (@hasna1102) June 14, 2020
Local media reported that the driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. Several unconfirmed reports claim the car was driven by a member of a rival gang.
The violence has shocked many in France, with some complaining on social media about the lack of media coverage.
Le traitement des événements sans précédents de #Dijon dans la presse pic.twitter.com/HqAnb7kfvj— Pierre Sautarel (@FrDesouche) June 14, 2020
Like this story? Share it with a friend!