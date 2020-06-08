WATCH: Canadian police teargas anti-racism protesters who refused to go home

Montreal police were filmed teargassing peaceful protesters who refused to leave the scene of a protest march after the event had concluded. One person was arrested for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday outside the National Assembly in the Quebec City and conducted a peaceful protest, calling for an end to police harassment and other forms of discrimination against minorities.

#MontrealProtest peacefully marching on st antoine E in front of Palais de Justice towards the 720, police in riot gear cornered us on all sides and tear gassed us all the way into the small streets of old montreal. pic.twitter.com/Q7BhJrW5qf — Jana Lamy (@jana_lamy) June 8, 2020

At approximately 6pm ET police were reportedly struck by missiles from a crowd of lingering protesters in Old Montreal, at which point the authorities responded with tear gas, according to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

At least one person was arrested for issuing a death threat, however hundreds of protesters attended the rally without incident, in the largest city in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec.

The scenes echo protests across the globe in the wake of the death on May 25 of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the incident provoked a massive international response, with protests across north America and Europe, and farther afield.

Also on rt.com ‘Blackface Trudeau’ arrested for trying to provoke George Floyd protesters in Toronto (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!