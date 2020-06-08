 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Canadian police teargas anti-racism protesters who refused to go home

8 Jun, 2020 10:57
Get short URL
Montreal police were filmed teargassing peaceful protesters who refused to leave the scene of a protest march after the event had concluded. One person was arrested for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday outside the National Assembly in the Quebec City and conducted a peaceful protest, calling for an end to police harassment and other forms of discrimination against minorities.

At approximately 6pm ET police were reportedly struck by missiles from a crowd of lingering protesters in Old Montreal, at which point the authorities responded with tear gas, according to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

At least one person was arrested for issuing a death threat, however hundreds of protesters attended the rally without incident, in the largest city in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec. 

The scenes echo protests across the globe in the wake of the death on May 25 of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the incident provoked a massive international response, with protests across north America and Europe, and farther afield.

Also on rt.com ‘Blackface Trudeau’ arrested for trying to provoke George Floyd protesters in Toronto (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies