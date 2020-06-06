‘Blackface Trudeau’ arrested for trying to provoke George Floyd protesters in Toronto (VIDEO)

Things got heated during a George Floyd rally in Toronto after a white man, who had his face painted black, attempted to join the demonstrators. Police officers arrested him after being barraged with complaints.

The troublemaker apparently tried to provoke the crowd supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but luckily for him the protesters in Canada’s largest city turned out to be a lot less violent than their counterparts in the US.

The demonstrators refrained from using force against the man, making do with shouting obscenities and demanding the police to detain him.

Tense moments at Nathan Phillips Square as someone dresses in blackface, thankfully police intervened. #TorontoProtest#torontopic.twitter.com/5R5uPdNVqq — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020

The guy was instantly nicknamed “Blackface Trudeau” by the protesters in reference to last year’s scandal when photos of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface at a school party surfaced.

“Arrest Trudeau,” they shouted, and officers on bicycles who were deployed at the rally answered their call.

LIVE in downtown Toronto A man in blackface was just arrested by Toronto police as he attempted to join a Black Lives Matter protest. pic.twitter.com/MIXaRdVR5p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 6, 2020

The black-faced man was escorted out of Nathan Phillips Square and put in a police car. However, he still treated the whole thing as a joke, continuing to smile and shout slogans.

Toronto isn’t the only city outside the US to share the outrage of Americans over the death of black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May. Similar protests took place in Paris, London, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul and others on Saturday.

