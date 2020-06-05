WATCH protesters hurl stones & projectiles at US embassy in Mexico over George Floyd death (VIDEOS)

People protesting over the death of George Floyd descended on the walled-off compound housing the US embassy in Mexico and proceeded to tag the streets and throw projectiles at the building.

Dozens gathered on the street on Friday outside the diplomatic building, which is located in Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City.

Videos show the protesters throwing stones and other projectiles at the building, which was protected by metal walls, installed to shield it from unrest as demonstrations turned violent.

Anarquistas empiezan a concentrarse en la parte trasera de la Embajada de Estados Unidos, en la calle de Río Lerma.El karma no falla @Claudiashein y @lopezobrador_pic.twitter.com/ixDjyRdOgz — José Díaz Fuerza México 🇲🇽 #AmloVeteYa (@JJDiazMachuca) June 5, 2020

El grupo de encapuchados llegó a la embajada de EE. UU. sobre Río Danubio.Lanzan proyectiles contra las vallas y no se ve presencia de policías de la @SSC_CDMXpic.twitter.com/HtMP5jnl1H — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 5, 2020

Masked citizens also physically hit the wall and tagged it with messages in support of the protest.

Continúan las pintas de los encapuchados en la embajada de EE. UU. pic.twitter.com/AxYeMbuzy6 — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 5, 2020

Protesters seen throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at US Embassy in Mexico City #CDMXpic.twitter.com/syDPk3X4fe — 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐢 🇺🇸🇪🇬 (@tamer_hadi) June 5, 2020

Some were photographed holding anarchist signs, chanting anarchist slogans and those in support of international struggle.

The crowd is a bit smaller than last night’s vigil and more Mexican than yesterday’s crowd of mostly white people from the US, their chants emphasizing international struggles & anarchism pic.twitter.com/gQLQEhYmba — Madeleine Wattenbarger (@madeleinewhat) June 5, 2020

Streets and nearby vehicles and cars were also spray-painted with George’s Floyd’s face.

This march comes in the wake of news about Giovanni Lopez, a construction worker from Jalisco murdered by police for not wearing a face mask. pic.twitter.com/XVrtYCCHvf — Madeleine Wattenbarger (@madeleinewhat) June 5, 2020

Some businesses near the embassy were vandalized, with one self-service store having its windows smashed.

Anarquistas realizan disturbios cerca de la Embajada de Estados Unidos, CDMX, con bombas molotov, piedras y palos.https://t.co/FdDg0n7B48pic.twitter.com/mmprRpnfl8 — Capital México (@CapitalMexico) June 5, 2020

Several hundred people gathered in Mexico City only the night before to hold a candlelight vigil over Floyd’s death.

Attended the vigil for George Floyd tonight at the US embassy in Mexico City. I was pleasantly surprised by the crowd, which was full of Americans, Black folks from London, Dominican Republic, Mexico and the states, alongside many Mexican allies. #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/rey2GvuvZF — Jeffrey Bissoy 🇨🇲 (@J_Bissoy) June 5, 2020

Demonstrations over the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last Monday have grown increasingly volatile in the US with many devolving into looting and even murder. Videos have emerged showing police in states like New York and Pennsylvania using what many have denounced as excessive force on peaceful protesters.

