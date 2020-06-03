Germany to reopen borders for EU and UK travelers on June 15 unless situation deteriorates

The German government has approved plans to lift travel restrictions and reopen borders for EU and UK citizens from June 15, unless the coronavirus situation deteriorates.

However, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that a full resumption of travel will have to be gradual.

This year’s summer holidays “won’t have much to do with the past vacations you’ve known; people should remain careful and everybody should not start traveling at once”, he said.

A travel warning and entry restrictions were put in place in Germany in mid-March, after a spike in infection numbers across continent, particularly in Italy and Spain.

Currently, most foreign nationals can only enter Germany for essential transit or if they have a residence permit, and most arrivals are required to self-quarantine.

Under the new rules, restrictions will be lifted for EU countries, along with the UK, and four non-EU countries that are part of the border-free Schengen zone: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

From 15 June, Germany will issue individual travel advice for each country, including specific risks and updates on the pandemic situation.

In mid-May, Germany removed border controls with Luxembourg, allowing people to move freely between the two nations.

EU foreign ministers will be holding discussions over the next two weeks on gradually easing border controls across the bloc, while minimizing the risk of the infection.

