Austria to lift border checks with all neighbors except Italy on Thursday

Austria is lifting border restrictions including quarantines for all neighboring countries, except Italy, as of Thursday.

“We will lift all the coronavirus-related border and health checks in relation to seven bordering countries - Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday. “We are thereby returning to the pre-corona situation regarding these countries,” he told reporters.

The government in Vienna had agreed with Switzerland, Germany and Liechtenstein that they would reopen their shared borders from June 15. Austria is now accelerating that move on its side and lifting checks for other neighbors.