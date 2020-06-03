 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austria to lift border checks with all neighbors except Italy on Thursday

3 Jun, 2020 11:20
A no passage sign stands at a German-Austrian border crossing bridge over the river Salzach, in Laufen, Germany, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Christine Soukenka

Austria is lifting border restrictions including quarantines for all neighboring countries, except Italy, as of Thursday.

“We will lift all the coronavirus-related border and health checks in relation to seven bordering countries - Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday. “We are thereby returning to the pre-corona situation regarding these countries,” he told reporters.

The government in Vienna had agreed with Switzerland, Germany and Liechtenstein that they would reopen their shared borders from June 15. Austria is now accelerating that move on its side and lifting checks for other neighbors.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

