Putin & Trump talk Russia’s possible participation in G7 summit during phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump talked on the phone, discussing Russia’s possible participation in the G7 summit, Covid-19 response and the dialogue on strategic stability, the Kremlin said.

“Trump informed [Putin] of his idea to hold the G7 summit with a possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea,” the statement read.

Putin has not yet accepted Trump’s invitation, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov clarified. Moscow needs to find out more details about the upcoming summit, including its agenda and the format of the country’s participation, to make the final decision.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he would postpone the G7 event that he had hoped to hold next month until September or later, but the list of the invited leaders will be expanded.

Also on rt.com Trump is the only person in Washington who wants India and China to reconcile. Here’s why his plan won’t work

Besides the G7, Putin and Trump discussed measures implemented in the two countries against the novel coronavirus, as well as the situation in the oil market, agreeing that the OPEC+ deal was contributing to a gradual restoration of demand and the stabilization of prices.

The Russian leader also congratulated his US counterpart on the first manned space launch from US territory in nine years, which was performed by SpaceX over the weekend. Both leaders confirmed their willingness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in space.

Putin and Trump also spoke about the need to intensify Russian-American dialogue on strategic stability and establishing trust between Moscow and Washington in the military arena.

Also on rt.com Only C MINUS grade: Putin rates Russia-US relations as more bad than good

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!