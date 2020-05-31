 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk tweets IN RUSSIAN to accept co-operation offer from Russia’s space agency

31 May, 2020 20:19
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. © Reuters / Steve Nesius
Elon Musk, whose SpaceX company has just performed its first manned flight into orbit, replied to greetings from Roscosmos saying he was ready to work with Russia to explore space further. And, surprisingly, he did it in Russian.

“Thank you, sir, ha ha. We’re hoping for a mutually beneficial and prosperous long-term cooperation,” the tech billionaire wrote.

The message came in response to Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin’s tweet in which – in English – he congratulated his NASA counterpart, Jim Bridenstine, on a successful launch, and asked him to convey his “sincere greetings” to Elon Musk.

But the assistance of NASA’s administrator wasn’t needed, apparently. Being an active Twitter user, Musk found the tweet himself and swiftly responded to it in Russian, prompting some positive feedback from Russian Twitter users.

The successful SpaceX launch marked a huge step forward in Musk’s dream Starship project, which he hopes will someday see reusable rockets delivering both people and cargo to Earth’s orbit, as well as to the Moon and beyond.

Moreover, it enabled NASA to deliver its astronauts to space for the first time in nine years, having previously had to rely on Russian Soyuz craft.

