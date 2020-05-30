 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany decries ‘disappointing backlash’ for global health in swipe at Trump’s split from WHO

30 May, 2020 11:39
A view of WHO headquarters in Geneva © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
News that the US has severed all ties with the World Health Organization (WHO) was met with criticism in Berlin, which called on the global body to reform in order to stay afloat. It also urged the EU to fill the funding void.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn took to Twitter on Saturday, lamenting what he called “a disappointing backlash for International Health.” He called upon the WHO to change if it is to make “any difference for the future.”

Berlin, whose turn to lead the European Union comes in July, will help the health body keep its head above water, Spahn assured: “And the EU must take a leading role and engage more financially. That’s one of our priorities for our EU presidency."

While the evasive message didn’t name names, it marked a slight nod to US President Donald Trump who announced the termination of the US’ relationship with the WHO the day prior.

In a speech largely devoted to castigating China, Trump said the organization failed to make “major substantive improvements” and is now “totally” controlled by Beijing. 

On May 19, the US president penned a letter to the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warning he would permanently cut funding if the UN agency does not address those “improvements” within 30 days. His Friday announcement came only ten days after voicing the ultimatum.

Also on rt.com Ouch! Trump threatening WHO to cover up his incompetence by blaming others – Beijing

Trump has repeatedly bashed the WHO’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic, claiming it favored Beijing. China, on its part, envisioned the threats as an attempt to smear its fight against Covid-19 and shift the blame for the mishandling of the epidemic on US soil.

