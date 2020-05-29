 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after MILLIONS of lobsters die en masse on the sand (PHOTO)

29 May, 2020 11:25
A spiny squat lobster ©  REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
New Zealand's picturesque beaches resemble something from a horror film, after the sandy shorelines have taken on a reddish tint due to hordes of small lobsters perishing while attempting to breed.

The bizarre sight occurred in Otago, in the south of the country, where millions of squat lobsters clung to the beach during high tide but then perished once the tide retreated. The crustaceans “settle” on sand during mating season, but it appears all of the good real estate was occupied – forcing countless lobsters to take their chances on the beach.

The aftermath of their fateful error can be seen in a stunning photograph, which shows a beach with streaks of dark red in the sand.

However, their demise hardly means the end of squat lobsters in New Zealand. An expert who studies the creatures told the Guardian that the perished lobsters are only a “tiny” fraction of the overall.

