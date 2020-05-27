Teenage girl’s brutal ‘honor killing’ death in Iran stirs Rouhani to call for harsher laws

The alleged murder of a young Iranian teen by her father for running away with her older boyfriend has sparked public anger and prompted President Hassan Rouhani to push for harsher punishments for so-called 'honor killings'.

Five days after leaving with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Romina Ashrafi – who was aged 13 or 14, according to local media reports – was returned home following official complaints from her family. Despite multiple warnings to the authorities that she feared retaliation from her father, Ashrafi was sent back home to the city of Talesh.

Her father, Reza Ashrafi, reportedly used a sickle to behead her while she slept on May 21.

Rest in peace, Romina. You are the voice of millions of Iranian girls who went underground under the whip of ignorant bigotry.🍓🌷🖤 #رومينا_اشرفي#Romina_Ashrafipic.twitter.com/N8XMEwMTGd — fatemeh soosaraee (@soosaraee) May 26, 2020

The shocking murder has garnered major attention on social media, and Rouhani is using the case to push his cabinet for swifter progress in passing harsher laws for honor killings. Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran’s vice-president in charge of women and family affairs, says the newfound attention on such murders will likely lead to a final bill bringing harsher punishments by the end of the year.

Under current laws, Reza Ashrafi could face up to 10 years in prison for murdering his daughter.

