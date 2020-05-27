 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Teenage girl’s brutal ‘honor killing’ death in Iran stirs Rouhani to call for harsher laws

27 May, 2020 19:41
Hassan Rouhani speaks during the opening ceremony of Iran's 11th parliament ©  Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS
The alleged murder of a young Iranian teen by her father for running away with her older boyfriend has sparked public anger and prompted President Hassan Rouhani to push for harsher punishments for so-called 'honor killings'.

Five days after leaving with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Romina Ashrafi – who was aged 13 or 14, according to local media reports – was returned home following official complaints from her family. Despite multiple warnings to the authorities that she feared retaliation from her father, Ashrafi was sent back home to the city of Talesh.

Her father, Reza Ashrafi, reportedly used a sickle to behead her while she slept on May 21.

The shocking murder has garnered major attention on social media, and Rouhani is using the case to push his cabinet for swifter progress in passing harsher laws for honor killings. Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran’s vice-president in charge of women and family affairs, says the newfound attention on such murders will likely lead to a final bill bringing harsher punishments by the end of the year.

Under current laws, Reza Ashrafi could face up to 10 years in prison for murdering his daughter.

