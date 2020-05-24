WATCH pro- and anti-Netanyahu protesters engage in tense face-off in Jerusalem as PM corruption trial opens
24 May, 2020 13:20
Flanked by police and reporters and separated by barriers, Israelis backing Benjamin Netanyahu and those who want him jailed took to the Israeli PM’s residence to protest, as a Jerusalem court began its first corruption hearing.
