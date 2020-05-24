 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH pro- and anti-Netanyahu protesters engage in tense face-off in Jerusalem as PM corruption trial opens

24 May, 2020 13:20
WATCH pro- and anti-Netanyahu protesters engage in tense face-off in Jerusalem as PM corruption trial opens
Protesters stand behind a banner reading, "Crime Minister" and demonstrate against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu just before his corruption trial in Jerusalem May 24, 2020 © REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Flanked by police and reporters and separated by barriers, Israelis backing Benjamin Netanyahu and those who want him jailed took to the Israeli PM’s residence to protest, as a Jerusalem court began its first corruption hearing.

