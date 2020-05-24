WATCH pro- and anti-Netanyahu protesters engage in tense face-off in Jerusalem as PM corruption trial opens

Follow RT on

Flanked by police and reporters and separated by barriers, Israelis backing Benjamin Netanyahu and those who want him jailed took to the Israeli PM’s residence to protest, as a Jerusalem court began its first corruption hearing.

READ MORE: Bibi goes to court: Israeli PM slams corruption trial as plot to ‘depose a strong right-wing leader’ Like this story? Share it with a friend!