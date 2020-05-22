 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Guaido ‘GREATLY MISLED’ us ahead of botched Venezuela coup – ex-US Green Beret on interrogation tape

22 May, 2020 08:51
Get short URL
Guaido ‘GREATLY MISLED’ us ahead of botched Venezuela coup – ex-US Green Beret on interrogation tape
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
The private US military firm behind the bungled coup in Venezuela was kept in the dark by Juan Guaido as he “misled” the operation and made poor decisions, a captured ex-US soldier said during interrogation.

Juan Guaido, the Washington-backed self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ of Venezuela, muddied the waters during the failed mission supposedly aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro. That’s according to Luke Denman, one of the two former US Green Berets accused of participating in the failed plot, who has shed more light on the mission in a new interrogation tape.

Guaido, thought to have hired Florida-based private military firm Silvercorp USA to spearhead his coup plans, “misled quite a few people,” the American captive could be heard saying in the video, aired by Venezuelan state TV.

At this point, seeing everything that I have, I believe that Silvercorp, as well as many others, have been greatly misled by Mr. Guaido.

Previous interrogation tapes and media leaks indicate the opposition leader was in touch with Jordan Goudreau, a US special forces veteran and head of Silvercorp. Venezuelan investigators earlier revealed that Goudreau had met Guaido at the White House during Guaido’s trip to the US.

He “didn’t have any reason not to trust Guaido,” Denman said before unloading on the ‘interim president’. “I believe if anybody has made an incorrect decision, it’s Mr. Guaido,” the former Green Beret stated without elaborating.

Denman and another American, Airan Berry, said they were tasked with training Venezuelan émigrés in neighboring Colombia ahead of their invasion. Embedded with other guerillas, they were then to sneak into Caracas, kidnap Maduro, and secure an airfield on Venezuelan soil to “put [him] on a plane.”

Also on rt.com Was Maduro the ‘jackpot’? Former US Green Berets reveal new details of botched Venezuela coup in interrogation tapes

They landed on a resort coast in Venezuela earlier this month, apparently hoping for a rendezvous with local anti-government forces. However, the small invading group was met with heavy resistance, with local security forces killing most of the intruders and capturing their hardware.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies