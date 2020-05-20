‘GIANT KANGAROO’ acting as ‘dog of the US’: Chinese newspaper mocks Australia amid trade row

A Chinese tabloid widely considered to be a mouthpiece of the ruling communist party has printed some harsh words about Australia over the country’s support of the US attack on Beijing’s Covid-19 response.

Tensions between the US and China have lately been focused around Beijing’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and Washington’s accusation of a cover-up regarding its severity and possible origin. Some of the US’ global allies, like Australia, have been following its lead, provoking Chinese displeasure.

The Global Times, a popular Chinese tabloid generally considered to be reflective of the government’s position, ran with some pretty insulting words about Australia over its siding with the US’ position. The nation is a “giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the US,” the paper cited an anonymous Chinese netizen as saying.

Now it will “hit a deadlock with China on trade disputes in sectors like coal and beef. Hopefully, the US will compensate it!” the comment continued. The Global Times said it was an example of how Chinese people online were mocking Australia for subverting its national interests to support hawkish US foreign policy goals.

The quote was interpreted by some Australian media outlets as Beijing alluding to possible repercussions for Australian businesses. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Chinese government may target Australian goods – including wine, dairy, seafood, oatmeal, and fruit – with various restrictions, and call on the Chinese public to boycott products made in Australia.

The article in the Global Times centered around this week’s session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the governing body of the World Health Organization. The WHA passed a resolution calling for an investigation into the global response to Covid-19. Beijing was among the motion’s supporters, insisting it was now substantively different from what its early sponsors, including Australia, were aiming for.

Beijing rejects the US’ accusations and says insinuations that it somehow mishandled or even initiated the pandemic are just an attempt by Washington to defer responsibility for its own botched response.

