Rocket blast near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone in first such incident in WEEKS – reports

At least one rocket fell near Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other diplomatic compounds in Iraq, according to reports, possibly marking the first attack on the facility in weeks.

The explosion set off sirens at the US Embassy compound on Tuesday morning, local media said. The rocket was reportedly fired from Baghdad’s west and hit an empty building inside the zone, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi military. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Sounds of explosions heard in Baghdad’s Green Zone. Sirens triggered. #Iraq — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) May 18, 2020

Though the sprawling Green Zone complex and the surrounding area have been a frequent target for rocket strikes over the years – at least 27 so far in 2020 alone – such incidents have decreased in recent weeks, with the last one coming on May 6 near the Baghdad International Airport, located some 25 kilometers west of the Green Zone. If confirmed, Tuesday’s strike would also come as the first since the appointment of Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief.

