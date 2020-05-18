 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rocket blast near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone in first such incident in WEEKS – reports

18 May, 2020 23:19
FILE PHOTO: A security member guards an entrance to the Green Zone, Baghdad, Iraq, on June 4, 2019. © Global Look Press / Xinhua / Khalil Dawood
At least one rocket fell near Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other diplomatic compounds in Iraq, according to reports, possibly marking the first attack on the facility in weeks.

The explosion set off sirens at the US Embassy compound on Tuesday morning, local media said. The rocket was reportedly fired from Baghdad’s west and hit an empty building inside the zone, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi military. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Though the sprawling Green Zone complex and the surrounding area have been a frequent target for rocket strikes over the years – at least 27 so far in 2020 alone – such incidents have decreased in recent weeks, with the last one coming on May 6 near the Baghdad International Airport, located some 25 kilometers west of the Green Zone. If confirmed, Tuesday’s strike would also come as the first since the appointment of Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

