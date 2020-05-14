VIDEOS of GLOWING SPHERES hovering over Brazil light up UFO theories online

Numerous videos purportedly showing pulsating, ball-shaped objects over the skies of Brazil have sparked a flurry of speculation about possible UFO sightings.

Twitter was flooded with videos claiming to show the bizarre phenomenon in Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro.

In one of the clips, a gyrating blue sphere is seen floating above the city. The video was tweeted at Elon Musk.

“There are reports that something fell over there in a lake ... But it doesn't seem to be a satellite,” Andre Di Mauro wrote.

Hey @elonmusk another image supposedly taken in the same region in Magé (Rio de Janeiro) and there are reports that something fell over there in a lake ... But it doesn't seem to be a satellite... #Ovnis#ovnis2020#ovni#Mage#ufo2020#UFO#ufosighting#RiodeJaneiropic.twitter.com/RpRvKuOKu5 — André Di Mauro (@andredimauro) May 13, 2020

Another video shows a group of five illuminated spheres in the night sky – a bizarre visual phenomenon which “many people saw,” according to one Brazilian who shared the clip. Others posted footage of a floating red orb, as well as strange flashing lights in the horizon.

Hey @tomdelonge yesterday in Magé - Brazil many people saw OVNI’s in the sky. Enjoy 👊👊👊 there is more vídeos like these and sorry for my bad english #aliensexistpic.twitter.com/hyYUKOeLkm — Leo poeta (@bomdialeo) May 13, 2020

According to reports, the terms “Mage” and “Pau Grande” – the district of the city where the alleged incident took place – trended on Brazilian social media on Wednesday.

Despite the chatter online, authorities claim they are unaware of any unusual incidents. The city issued a notice stating that it had no information on the matter, local media reported, adding that the Brazilian Air Force claims it received no calls regarding the unusual objects.

