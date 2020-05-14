 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEOS of GLOWING SPHERES hovering over Brazil light up UFO theories online

14 May, 2020 13:57
© Twitter/ courtesy of @andredimauro
Numerous videos purportedly showing pulsating, ball-shaped objects over the skies of Brazil have sparked a flurry of speculation about possible UFO sightings.

Twitter was flooded with videos claiming to show the bizarre phenomenon in Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro.

In one of the clips, a gyrating blue sphere is seen floating above the city. The video was tweeted at Elon Musk.

“There are reports that something fell over there in a lake ... But it doesn't seem to be a satellite,” Andre Di Mauro wrote.

Another video shows a group of five illuminated spheres in the night sky – a bizarre visual phenomenon which “many people saw,” according to one Brazilian who shared the clip. Others posted footage of a floating red orb, as well as strange flashing lights in the horizon.

According to reports, the terms “Mage” and “Pau Grande” – the district of the city where the alleged incident took place – trended on Brazilian social media on Wednesday.

Despite the chatter online, authorities claim they are unaware of any unusual incidents. The city issued a notice stating that it had no information on the matter, local media reported, adding that the Brazilian Air Force claims it received no calls regarding the unusual objects.

