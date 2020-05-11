China urges US to reverse decision to limit journalist visas, warns of possible ‘countermeasures’

The US’ decision to limit visas for Chinese journalists puts political pressure on Chinese media and Beijing will be forced to retaliate if Washington does not correct its “mistake,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian addressed the US’ decision to limit visas for Chinese journalists to a maximum of 90 days in a press conference on Monday.

Journalist visas for Chinese media representatives within the US previously had no expiration date, making the 90-day limit a significant restriction.

Zhao accused the US of “suppressing” Chinese media and warned that the latest decision will impose “discriminatory limitations” on journalists. He added that if the US fails to “correct this error immediately,” China will be forced to retaliate and introduce “countermeasures,” although he did not specify what the countermeasures would be.

Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in a series of retaliatory measures to curb each other’s journalistic freedoms over recent months, as the coronavirus origin blame game rages on.

