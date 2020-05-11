 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China urges US to reverse decision to limit journalist visas, warns of possible ‘countermeasures’

11 May, 2020 14:25
FILE PHOTO: Journalists attend a news conference on the state of trade negotiations between China and U.S. in Beijing, China. December 13, 2019 © Reuters / Jason Lee

The US’ decision to limit visas for Chinese journalists puts political pressure on Chinese media and Beijing will be forced to retaliate if Washington does not correct its “mistake,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson says.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian addressed the US’ decision to limit visas for Chinese journalists to a maximum of 90 days in a press conference on Monday. 

Journalist visas for Chinese media representatives within the US previously had no expiration date, making the 90-day limit a significant restriction. 

Zhao accused the US of “suppressing” Chinese media and warned that the latest decision will impose “discriminatory limitations” on journalists. He added that if the US fails to “correct this error immediately,” China will be forced to retaliate and introduce “countermeasures,” although he did not specify what the countermeasures would be.

Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in a series of retaliatory measures to curb each other’s journalistic freedoms over recent months, as the coronavirus origin blame game rages on.

