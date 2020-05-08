 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Kill it with fire? Tree pollen burns away as if by magic in surreal scene in Spanish park

8 May, 2020 12:39
Get short URL
Kill it with fire? Tree pollen burns away as if by magic in surreal scene in Spanish park
Footage of the burning has gone viral on Twitter. © Twitter/ Vigilantes&Bomberos forestales CyL
As Spain gradually lifts its coronavirus lockdown, some residents were treated to a rare and mesmerizing spectacle as a vast, pure-white veil that covered a local park just burned away before their very eyes, as if by dark magic.

This was no snow-white tale, however; rather, local authorities were burning off a thick layer of fluff from the fruits of Canadian poplar trees, the pure-white veil that had blanketed the Cidacos de Calahorra park in La Rioja, Spain. 

Given that they are made of fluff, not too dissimilar to dust, and therefore have few calories, they burn rapidly and without much, if any, collateral damage to the surrounding greenery or to the grass beneath. 

The footage sparked quite a reaction on social media, with some suggesting that the spectacle was merely reversed video footage of the White Walkers from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, others wondered if they were to do the same at home would it remove all of the dust without the need to pass the vacuum cleaner around.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies