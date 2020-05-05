 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Not surprising’ earlier Covid-19 cases from December reported, more early cases possible – WHO

5 May, 2020 10:18
Get short URL
‘Not surprising’ earlier Covid-19 cases from December reported, more early cases possible – WHO
© Reuters / Benoit Tessier
Reports that the first cases of Covid-19 in France could have occurred a month earlier than official figures suggest are “not surprising,” the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The WHO said on Tuesday it’s possible that more early cases will now emerge after researchers concluded that the first infection in France was in late December and not January or February, which was originally thought.

French media reported that the Avicenne Hospital in Bobigny re-analyzed negative tests on people who were admitted and diagnosed with pneumonia in December. Of the 24 patients, one came back positive for Covid-19, from December 27.

Also on rt.com First Covid-19 case in France could have been as early as December, new evidence suggests

The discovery has raised questions about how many other patients may also have been misdiagnosed with pneumonia, and whether current global numbers represent the true spread of the virus.

“It's also possible there are more early cases to be found,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Lindmeier encouraged other countries to check their records for cases occurring in late 2019. Doing so would offer a “new and clearer picture” of the pandemic, he said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies