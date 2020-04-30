‘Israeli helicopters’ fire missiles at Syrian military sites – state media

Israeli helicopters attacked a number of military positions in southern Syria with missiles, Syrian state media reported, noting the strikes inflicted “limited material damage."

The aircraft bombed sites in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces early on Friday morning after approaching from the occupied Golan Heights, firing some five missiles, according to the Jerusalem Post. A number of unconfirmed reports said the targets included militias allied to Damascus, such as Hezbollah, in addition to the Syrian military.

Known to carry out frequent cross-border bombing raids in Syria, the IDF’s last such attack came on Monday, killing up to three civilians and wounding several more, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The strikes, launched from Lebanese airspace, triggered Syria’s air defense systems, which intercepted a number of missiles.

Armed groups with ties to Iran – which for years have aided Damascus in its fight against jihadist rebel factions – have been a frequent target for the IDF throughout the Syrian war. While the military rarely discusses the operations on record, Israeli officials insist they are purely ‘defensive’ – over repeated objections from the Syrian government, which has condemned the attacks as blatant violations of its sovereignty.

