Syrian air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’, down several 'hostile' missiles over Damascus - state media

27 Apr, 2020 02:27
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/Xinhua /Ammar Safarjalani
Syrian missile defenses have responded to an attack by Israeli warplanes, intercepting several missiles over Damascus launched from the Lebanese airspace, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.

A video has emerged online purportedly showing the Syrian missile shield being activated to shoot down missiles, reportedly fired off by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the Lebanese airspace.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least three military sites outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, came under fire as result of the attack that took place early Monday morning local time.

“Numerous explosions” were reported to have rocked the city, and it’s so far unclear if any damage has been inflicted.

Blasts were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Damascus aiport, although it's unclear if the airport itself was targeted.

The attack came as the Muslim world celerates the first days of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting, that began at sundown on April 23.

Israel routinely pummels the Syrian territory at the pretext of targeting Iranian positions there, with Damascus condemning such incursions as blatant violations of its territorial integrity.

The IDF does not typically comment on its extraterritorial bombing raids.

While Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges its airstrikes, last year Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bragged about the Jewish state carrying out “hundreds” of operations in Syria to prevent Tehran gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country, although Iranian military advisors are there at the invitation of Damascus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

