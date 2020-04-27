Syrian air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’, down several 'hostile' missiles over Damascus - state media

Syrian missile defenses have responded to an attack by Israeli warplanes, intercepting several missiles over Damascus launched from the Lebanese airspace, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.

A video has emerged online purportedly showing the Syrian missile shield being activated to shoot down missiles, reportedly fired off by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the Lebanese airspace.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least three military sites outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, came under fire as result of the attack that took place early Monday morning local time.

“Numerous explosions” were reported to have rocked the city, and it’s so far unclear if any damage has been inflicted.

Numerous explosions can now be heard all across #Damascus. Unclear if these are impacts or successful intercepts. — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) April 27, 2020

Blasts were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Damascus aiport, although it's unclear if the airport itself was targeted.

#BREAKING : #Syria military state calm has returned to the skies of #Damascus following a brief #Israel airstrike over the city. Explosions were heard around the airport. pic.twitter.com/nKSXnbSrkM — Albert Batlayeri🌐 (@AlbertBatlayeri) April 27, 2020

The attack came as the Muslim world celerates the first days of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting, that began at sundown on April 23.

Israel routinely pummels the Syrian territory at the pretext of targeting Iranian positions there, with Damascus condemning such incursions as blatant violations of its territorial integrity.

#BREAKING : #ISRAEL Air Force is targetting the Iranian positions in #Damascus with missiles. Huge sound of explosions heard, while some of the targets were intercepted by the #Syrian Air Defense Systems beofre reaching to their targets. pic.twitter.com/2BZaoGLxD9 — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) April 27, 2020

The IDF does not typically comment on its extraterritorial bombing raids.

While Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges its airstrikes, last year Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bragged about the Jewish state carrying out “hundreds” of operations in Syria to prevent Tehran gaining a foothold in the war-ravaged country, although Iranian military advisors are there at the invitation of Damascus.

