 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian Air Defenses respond to attack over Palmyra - SANA
HomeWorld News

Syrian air defenses respond to missile attack over Palmyra - SANA

20 Apr, 2020 20:37
Get short URL
Syrian air defenses respond to missile attack over Palmyra - SANA
Syrian air defense were activated late on Monday to engage ‘hostile targets’ above Palmyra and Homs, the local media reported, calling the incident an act of ‘Israeli aggression.’

Several enemy missiles have been shot down, the state news agency SANA reported. Witnesses spoke of multiple explosions heard in the Palmyra area in central Syria.

Anna Ahronheim, military correspondent for the Jerusalem Post newspaper, tweeted that the attack was targeting the Syrian T-4 airbase in the Homs province.T-4, also known as Althias, is about halfway between the city of Homs and Palmyra.

Ahronheim noted that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier in the day that the threat of Iran did not disappear during the coronavirus pandemic and that Israel was “now working more carefully than ever maintaining our security competence, even if our soldiers are busy with other things.”

Syrian media are blaming the Israeli Defense Force for the strike. Israel has been frequently carrying out air raids against the Syrian military facilities, saying that they’re aimed curbing Iran’s military presence in the country. Such strikes usually involve Israeli jets firing missiles into Syria from Lebanese airspace.

Also on rt.com Human shield tactics again? ‘Israeli jets’ striking Syria force TWO civilian planes to change course

The IDF has recently faced harsh criticism for endangering lives by using civilian aircraft as human shields during those attacks. The tactic proved fatal in September 2018, when Syrian air defenses targeting an Israeli F-16 struck a Russian scouting plane instead, killing all 14 on board.  

After initially denying having anything to do with the incident, Netanyahu later traveled to Moscow with an apology.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies