Multiple civilians wounded as grenade left by earlier clashes goes off in Kashmir

Several civilians, some of them children, have been injured in an explosion in India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces have been clashing with militants.

The blast took place on Monday while local residents were clearing debris left by heavy fighting earlier in the day, local media reported, suggesting that an unexploded grenade could have caused the tragic incident. At least seven people, including minors, have been wounded, with various news outlets giving conflicting numbers so far.

Indian media quoted police sources who suggested there could be more casualties, as the explosion was powerful enough. The injured were quickly rushed to a local hospital to receive “advanced treatment.”

The explosion site, located in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, had previously seen a gunfight between security troops and insurgents, in which three militants were reportedly killed.

Sporadic clashes have occurred in the troubled state throughout April, despite the strict Covid-19 lockdown.

Islamabad and New Delhi have repeatedly accused one another of "ceasefire violations” along the Line of Control dividing the contested Kashmir state.

