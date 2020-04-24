Crawl away if you dare? Indian official to be disciplined after cases filed against BABY & 3yo among lockdown violators

A city official in India has been admonished for cracking down on coronavirus lockdown offenders with perhaps a bit too much zeal, after a six-month-old baby and a toddler faced legal action for supposedly flouting the rules.

The punishment will be doled out to the town’s Covid-19 magistrate after the two youths were hit with complaints, ANI reported, a discovery made after the District Magistrate for the town of Uttarkashi ordered an investigation into the bizarre incident.

Uttarakhand: Disciplinary&suspension action to be taken against COVID19 magistrate Uttarkashi over registration of a case under Juveline Justice Act against a 6-month-old&a 3-yr-old for violation of home quarantine rules during lockdown. DM Utarakashi has sought for a report. — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Indian law stipulates that the Juvenile Justice Act can only be brought against those over the age of eight, according to Uttarkashi’s top executive. While it’s unclear exactly how the two children wound up on the books, some netizens couldn’t help but poke fun.

Is this the 6 month old baby offender? pic.twitter.com/wfMNIkPMTg — Cheems (@BaalDrogo) April 24, 2020

Of the country’s 23,077 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – 1,684 reported over the last 24 hours – Uttarakhand has tallied 46 in total, though 23 of those patients have either recovered or left India since testing positive. While the virus has claimed some 718 lives nationwide, the state has yet to register any fatalities.

India maintains the world’s most far-reaching coronavirus lockdown, imposed on nearly its entire population of 1.3 billion, with some exceptions made for essential workers and trips out of the house for vital goods like food and medicine. The sweeping quarantine was extended earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushing it back to May 3, though the PM noted that some of the restrictions could soon be relaxed in certain areas.

Also on rt.com Mandatory masks in public places, fines for spitting: India issues revised Covid-19 guidelines as PM Modi extends lockdown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!