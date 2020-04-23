 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Working dead? Seoul says ‘no unusual signs’ from North Korea & Kim carrying on duties despite reports of ‘grave illness’

23 Apr, 2020 05:36
Get short URL
Working dead? Seoul says ‘no unusual signs’ from North Korea & Kim carrying on duties despite reports of ‘grave illness’
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pursuit assault plane group, under the military's Air and Anti-Aircraft Division, in Pyongyang. ©  Reuters / Korean Central News Agency
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apparently keeps up a busy schedule, penning letters to foreign leaders – that is, despite being placed on his death bed by some media, but Seoul says it has yet to detect any “unusual signs.”

An official with South Korea’s Ministry of Unification – founded to improve ties with Pyongyang – brushed aside the rumors on Thursday, according to the Yonhap news agency, noting that the government had seen nothing out of the ordinary with North Korea’s leader.

“No unusual signs have been detected,” the ministry official said, adding: “We are monitoring North Korean media and we have seen exchanges of letters between leaders.”

Also on rt.com No confirmation needed? CNN fans rumors about Kim Jong-un’s alleged health issues, reports he’s in ‘grave danger’ after ‘surgery’

Though Kim was last seen on April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Pyongyang’s state-run media outlet, KCNA, published a message from Kim to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday, thanking him for his previous letter and wishing him “good health and great success” in his work.

“Such examples show that usual activities are being carried out,” the official said, referring to the missive to Assad.

Speculation about Kim’s health erupted earlier this week, following a report on a Seoul-based news website which said the leader was in “grave danger” following heart surgery. CNN followed up with its own story soon after, repeating the rumor while citing a nameless “US official with direct knowledge.” However, Seoul dismissed the claims, with the presidential Blue House stating there was no reason to believe either report. US President Donald Trump was also skeptical, shredding CNN for shoddy journalism and arguing “nobody’s confirmed that,” but nonetheless sent well wishes to Kim, saying the two leaders have a “very good relationship.”

Also on rt.com ‘I don’t place credence in CNN’s reporting’: Trump skeptical about reports of Kim Jong-un’s ‘grave illness,’ wishes NK leader well

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies