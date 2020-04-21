 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul dismisses reports of Kim being in ‘grave danger' due to 'surgery,' says nothing to confirm his ill health
No confirmation needed? CNN fans rumours about Kim Jong-un’s alleged health issues, reports he’s in ‘grave danger’ after ‘surgery’

21 Apr, 2020 02:12
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of North Korean Army in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 10, 2020.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a drill of mortar sub-units of North Korean Army in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 10, 2020. © Reuters/ KCNA
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is extremely unwell after a surgery, CNN reported, citing an nameless US government source. Rumors of Kim’s alleged health issues have also circulated in defector-run media.

“The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge,” CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto reported on Monday evening.

The scoop came as Daily NK, a Seoul-based outlet, reported that Kim underwent a “cardiovascular surgical procedure” on April 12 and is believed to be recuperating at a resort on the country’s east coast.

While the reports have spread like wildfire online, neither has been supported by evidence, with both relying heavily on anonymous sources. The Daily NK said its report is based on a single source inside the reclusive state.

The report has been picked up by an array of western media outlets, including Bloomberg, The Washington Times and others. While some jumped to far-flung conclusions about Kim’s condition, going as far as to suggest that the North Korean leader might be on his death bed, others urged caution, noting that “sketchy unverified reports” cannot be taken at face value.

Chad O'Carroll, founder of Korea Risk Group and a prominent figure among North Korea watchers, reported that there have been several conflicting theories about what could be going on with Kim, if anything at all. The reports are strikingly different in nature, each naming distinct health issues Kim is reportedly dealing with. One of the rumors has it that the North Korean leader is recovering from a heart surgery, while the other claims he has been battling an unspecified brain disease and is currently in a coma. The latest theory, according to O’Carroll, is that Kim is “recovering from ankle problems.”

O'Carroll has poured some cold water onto the speculation, citing his own “US source,” who told him that, despite all the fuss, one shouldn’t be “surprised” if Kim returns to the public eye sometime soon, as if nothing had happened.

With speculations about Kim’s condition gaining traction online, Seoul appeared to dismiss the CNN “scoop” as yet another nothing-burger. A South Korean government source, cited by Yonhap, reported that Seoul “has seen no unusual signs” with regard to Kim’s health, noting that the North Korean leader was out and about in public  “until recent days.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

