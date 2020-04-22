‘We will shoot them out of the water:’ Trump doubles down on threat to Iranian ships as tensions flare up

US forces in the Persian Gulf have been authorized to open fire on Iranian ships if they ‘harass’ them at sea, President Donald Trump said, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

OAN’s @ChanelRion asks Pres. Trump if he’s considering changing the rules of engagement regarding Iran.Pres. Trump earlier declared he had instructed the Navy to sink Iranian fast boats that “harass our ships at sea.”pic.twitter.com/8AVY0Ub9rr — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 22, 2020

"We're not going to stand for it. If they do that that's putting our ships in danger and our great crews and sailors in danger - I'm not going to let that happen. And we will - they'll shoot them out of the water," Trump said on Wednesday during the daily White House press conference normally dedicated to the pandemic response. He would not say if that meant a change to the rules of engagement (ROE) currently in effect.

Also on rt.com Will Trump go to war with Iran to save America’s oil industry?

Trump accused the Iranian navy of once again harassing the US naval forces currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, saying there had been an incident on Tuesday in addition to Pentagon’s claims from last week.

That provided some context for his tweet earlier in the day, threatening to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian boats, but left plenty of confusion about the rules under which US warships would be allowed to open fire.

Trump’s answer on Iran: I gave that order, so that’s what it means, and under Obama they were doing bad stuff all the time. “They’ll shoot them out of the water.“ OAN asks the logical follow up about rules of engagement. Trump ducks it. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 22, 2020

Last Wednesday, the Pentagon claimed that eleven boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) “repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches” of six US ships as they conducted drills with Army attack helicopters “in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf,” the US name for that body of water.

The boats came within 50 yards (45 meters) of the expeditionary vessel USS Lewis B. Puller, and within 10 yards (9 meters) of the Coast Guard cutter USCGC Maui, the US Department of Defense said.

Also on rt.com Iran releases VIDEO of its ships intercepting ‘unprofessionally’ acting US Navy vessels in Persian Gulf

Tehran denounced the US claim as “false and fake stories” and released its own video of the incident, accusing the US Navy of “adventurism” and failure to follow international law and maritime protocols regulating navigation in the Persian Gulf.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!