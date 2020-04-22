 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launch ‘1st military satellite’ into orbit – state media

22 Apr, 2020 06:08
FILE PHOTO © Iranian Defense Ministry / AFP
An Iranian military satellite, mounted on a domestically-built rocket, was sent into space by the air arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday. The device is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

Called Qassed, the two-stage rocket blasted off on Wednesday from an undisclosed location in “the central desert,” with the Noor 1 satellite on board. It remains to be seen whether the launch has been completely successful, although state media said the satellite reached an altitude of 425km.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps oversaw the launch, which was timed to mark the elite group’s anniversary, according to Mehr news agency. The IRGC’s Aerospace Forces have an array of long-range missiles and satellite launch vehicles developed by Iran’s rocket industry.

It seems to be the second space-bound launch since February of this year. At that time, Iran reported that it had successfully put a communications satellite – called Zafar 1 – into orbit. However, the Defense Ministry later revealed that the device’s speed had been too low to actually reach orbit.

