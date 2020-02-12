 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran rejects US allegations that its satellite program has ‘military dimension’

12 Feb, 2020 12:10
Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami. © Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin

Iran’s government on Wednesday rejected US allegations that the its satellite program has a military dimension, days after the failed launch of its latest satellite. “The subject of satellite launch vehicles and satellites is a civilian matter,” IRNA quoted Defense Minister Amir Hatami as saying.

“We could use a satellite for defense purposes, but the satellite launcher is a completely non-defensive subject and it’s the definite and absolute right of the Iranian nation.” The minister added that “there is no prohibition in the world” against this satellite program.

Iran attempted on Sunday to launch a satellite dubbed the Zafar – Farsi for ‘Victory’ – but it failed to reach orbit. Washington on Tuesday accused Tehran of using satellites as a cover to develop its missile program.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the technology involved in launching satellites was “virtually identical” to the know-how for long-range ballistic missiles, AFP said. Hatami said Iran was only doing the same as “all other countries” with satellite programs.

