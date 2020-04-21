 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Oktoberfest falls victim to Covid-19 as authorities fear virus could thrive amid booze (and breasts) in packed beer halls

21 Apr, 2020 07:45
Get short URL
Oktoberfest falls victim to Covid-19 as authorities fear virus could thrive amid booze (and breasts) in packed beer halls
The attractions of Oktoberfest could help the coronavirus spread. © REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Germany may be beginning to ease its lockdown measures but the beer won’t be flowing at Oktoberfest this year as organizers have already canceled the enormous folk festival despite it not taking place for another five months.

The massive Bavarian festival in Munich attracts around six million visitors every year but the beer halls will be quiet this September and October as authorities officially canceled the Volksfest due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. 

RT
© REUTERS/Lukas Barth

This year’s Oktoberfest had been scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4. The two-week long event is held in packed tents where revellers sit side-by-side at long wooden tables while enjoying beer, oompah bands and women in traditional Bavarian dress. Hardly ideal conditions for containing the spread of a virus.

The cancellation will come as a huge blow to the local economy as the festival generates more than €1 billion ($1.08 billion) for Munich each year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies