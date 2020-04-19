 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manhunt underway in Nova Scotia, Canada, for active shooter who left several victims

19 Apr, 2020 13:20
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Christinne Muschi
An active shooter situation is developing in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, where a man opened fire at residents of the rural community of Portapique.

The police are pursuing the gunman, who has already been identified. The motives of the shooter, said to be 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, are currently unclear.

Police have described the suspect as “armed and dangerous,” advising the public to stay away from the bald white male.

"There are several victims," the they added, without elaborating on their condition.

The authorities advised the people of Portapique to stay indoors, and even “if possible, go into the basement,” while the manhunt was underway.

A nearby hospital was on lockdown as soon as the first reports of the mass shooting emerged at around 11.30pm.

