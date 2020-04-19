Manhunt underway in Nova Scotia, Canada, for active shooter who left several victims

An active shooter situation is developing in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, where a man opened fire at residents of the rural community of Portapique.

The police are pursuing the gunman, who has already been identified. The motives of the shooter, said to be 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, are currently unclear.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Police have described the suspect as “armed and dangerous,” advising the public to stay away from the bald white male.

"There are several victims," the they added, without elaborating on their condition.

The authorities advised the people of Portapique to stay indoors, and even “if possible, go into the basement,” while the manhunt was underway.

A nearby hospital was on lockdown as soon as the first reports of the mass shooting emerged at around 11.30pm.

