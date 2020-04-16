Militants kill 5, injure 4 workers at gate of US airbase in Afghanistan

Five Afghans were killed and four more wounded in an attack on their vehicle outside the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, a major US stronghold north of Kabul, local media reported. The attackers remain unknown.

The attack happened on Thursday evening, around 10 pm local time, when a vehicle carrying the local employees was approaching the base. Attackers opened fire on the vehicle, a local official told reporters.

Breaking: Gunmen attacked Bagram Airbase local workers close to the base around 10 pm, killing 5 and wounding 4 others, Esmat Mohmmadi, a member of Parwan Provincial Council, told Media. The workers were in a vehicle, gunmen are unidentified, no group claimed the attack yet. pic.twitter.com/wLzQJHOfWC — Haq Ghazhحق غږ (@haqghazh1) April 16, 2020

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet, though multiple reports have cast suspicion at Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants operating in Afghanistan.

