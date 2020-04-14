Over 100k infections in, France becomes 4th country to surpass 15,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from Covid-19 has reached 15,729 in France, making it the fourth country after the US, Italy and Spain to cross the unsettling threshold. The number of confirmed cases of the disease also went beyond 100,000.

There were 762 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the public health authority, said. The figure indicated a slight increase in the rate of fatalities, which remained stable for the few previous days.

The number of the infected in the country has also risen by almost 5,500 since Monday, reaching 103,573 people.

Despite the somber figures, the French health chief saw a positive sign in the fact that the number of patients in intensive care has been decreasing for the sixth day in a row. 6,730 people remained in ICU, which was almost a hundred less than on the previous day.

Also on rt.com Leaked footage shows Emmanuel Macron arguing with hospital worker just days before extending France’s Covid-19 lockdown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!