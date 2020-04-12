Turkey’s Erdogan rejects interior minister’s resignation after last-minute curfew announcement triggers chaos

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected resignation of his interior minister after the latter took responsibility for mass panic that saw thousands swarming shops across Turkey ahead of a 48-hour curfew.

"The minister submitted his resignation to the President and the President has informed him that he did not approve that request.The interior minister's resignation has not been accepted. He shall continue to perform his duties,” the Turkish President’s office said in a statement late Sunday - two days after an eleventh-hour decision by interior minister Suleyman Soylu to impose a 2-day curfew caused an estimated 250,000 people across the nation to flood stores and bakeries in a last-ditch effort to stock up on food and other essential supplies.

Caddelere bakıyorum...Sanki #SOKAĞACIKMAYASAĞI değilde daha çok SOKAĞA ÇIKIN denilmiş gibi. pic.twitter.com/h1FYqMrsDf — Prof. Dr. Tevfik Özlü (@drtevfikozIu) April 10, 2020

In his statement, Erdogan praised Soylu - a hugely popular figure in the country - for his response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as for leading the fight against domestic terrorism.

"Süleyman Soylu... has gained the appreciation of our nation with his successful work so far," the statement read.

The scenes of street brawls breaking out in the wake of the curfew announcement that came within mere hours before it was to come into effect on Friday midnight has drawn backlash, with some arguing that Soylu’s timing of the move helped the spread of the virus, instead of stopping it in its tracks.

Turkey: People are fighting in the streets for getting food from markets.The announcement of curfew, only few hours before the shutdown, caused a complete chaos especially in Istanbul#Covid19pic.twitter.com/wicEs6qOW2 — Darwishzadeh (@ZBdarwishzadeh) April 11, 2020

Soylu then took full responsibility for the blunder, saying he was stepping down pending a nod from the Turkish leader.

“I should not have caused such scenes in this incident, the responsibility for which is on me,” he said.

As the news of Erdogan rejecting Soylu’s resignation spread, impromptu celebrations erupted, with videos shared on social media showing people clapping and cheering from their balconies.

Bütün Türkiye'de bir çok yerde Başkan Erdoğan'ın Süleyman Soylunun İstafasını reddetmesini ve Süleyman Soylu'nun görevine devam etmesini alkışlarla kutluyor.#SueleymanSoylupic.twitter.com/LaPqXaz0VC — GİZLİ ARŞİV (@GizliArsiv06_) April 12, 2020

Cars were seen honking their horns on the streets, as drivers joined in the celebratory mood.

Car convoy celebrating the interior minister keeping the job in Istanbul’s conservative neighbourhood Basaksehirpic.twitter.com/Frw3TWilb3 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 12, 2020

The curfew that was in effect in Turkey’s 31 provinces ended as clock struck midnight Sunday, with the interior ministry saying that while most of the citizens abided by the restrictions, some 18,770 were subjected to “administrative and procedural penalties” for violating the curfew.

While the curfew is lifted, Turkey remains in a state of partial lockdown, with schools, eateries and malls closed and a ban imposed on mass events. Those over 65 and under 20 had been told to stay at home.

Turkey’s death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,198 as of Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases reached 56,956, jumping by 4,789 in the last 24 hours.

