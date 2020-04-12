 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian cop gets hand CHOPPED OFF amid scuffle with blade-wielding men defying Covid-19 lockdown

12 Apr, 2020 08:30
Get short URL
Indian cop gets hand CHOPPED OFF amid scuffle with blade-wielding men defying Covid-19 lockdown
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The coronavirus lockdown in the state of Punjab turned violent, with a team of police officers attacked and heavily injured by armed locals who defied the cops’ request to show their curfew passes.

The clash broke out at a vegetable market in Patiala, a city in eastern Punjab, after a group of Nihangs – people from a Sikh order – armed with traditional weapons tried to enter the premises but were stopped at the entrance by local staff who asked to see their curfew passes. The altercation drew the attention of police officers standing nearby, but their intervention went profoundly awry.

The men pulled their weapons out and attacked the police, chopping one officer’s hand off and injuring a few others. The culprits managed to escape but were chased down and captured a while later. The officer, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, had surgery performed on his left arm, local police later said, describing the scuffle as an “unfortunate incident.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved to extend the nationwide lockdown beyond the previous deadline set to expire on Tuesday. The state of Punjab prolonged it until May 1.

Also on rt.com Doctors TAKEN HOSTAGE in Kashmir after attempt to screen man for Covid-19 goes awry

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies