Trump vows to put ‘very powerful hold’ on US funding to WHO over response to Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has threatened the US may pause funding to the World Health Organization, potentially halting contributions from the agency’s largest donor as many of its 194 members are being ravaged by coronavirus.

Giving his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation on Tuesday, Trump unleashed yet another rant at the WHO, arguing that the organization, which he dubbed “China-centric,” was too slow and ineffective in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The World Health Organization receives vast amounts of money from the United States, we pay the biggest portion of their money,” Trump said, arguing that the organization had “called every shot wrong” on the Covid-19 crisis.

They could have called it months earlier ... they should have known, and they probably did know. ... We’re going to put a hold on money spent with the WHO, put a very powerful hold on it.

However, when asked to elaborate on his idea of suspending funding to the organization, which is arguably the key international body fighting coronavirus, Trump appeared to back down, saying that his administration would be merely “looking” at the possibility.

I’m not saying I’m going to do it, I’m going to look at it ... We will look at ending funding.

Trump has been persistent in his criticism of the health agency. Tweeting before the presser, he doubled down, taking aim at the WHO for its opposition to sweeping travel bans early on in the pandemic. Trump has repeatedly accused the agency of being biased in favor of Beijing, while offering little evidence to support this claim, however.

Also on rt.com WHO can we trust? Just when coronavirus gave the World Health Organization its moment to shine, it bottled it

The US is the WHO’s largest financial contributor, providing $57.8 million so far this year, according to the organization. China is the next largest donor, giving $28.7 million in the same period.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW