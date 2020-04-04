Pakistani man SETS HIMSELF ON FIRE in front of PM Khan’s office in protest of police & government

A man in Pakistan self-immolated outside of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office in the capital city, leaving a note stating that officials failed to act on a series of complaints he filed, police told local media.

The man, named as Faisal Mehmood, 45, set himself on fire near the PM’s office in Islamabad on Friday, leaving a letter behind explaining his motives, police said. In the hand-written missive, Mehmood argued that local law enforcement had ignored a spate of complaints submitted through the Prime Minister Secretariat, and had instead taken action against him in retaliation.

Dousing himself with a container of gasoline outside the gate of the PM’s office, the man died before police or bystanders could stop him.

A local police commander told Dawn newspaper that Mehmood was a “drug addict” and “mentally disturbed,” noting that the man was wanted by the authorities in a neighboring town in relation to child abuse.

Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Amir Ahmed Ali has ordered an official inquiry into the incident, which will look into how police failed to stop the man before he reached the gate of Khan’s office, inside the high-security ‘Red Zone’.

