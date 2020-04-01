Beware #AprilFoolsDay! Social media users rally against Covid-19 jokes and falsehoods

The coronavirus has put a damper on April Fools’ Day this year, with calls not to spread fake news about the pandemic, and people on social media urging others not to joke about Covid-19 or its possible cures.

On Wednesday, the Indian government used the hashtag #AprilFools to urge everyone not to “make #Coronavirus a joke” and stay vigilant against false rumors about the rapidly-spreading disease.

Earlier, acting in a similar vein, the Delhi police sent out a tweet asking people not to use April Fools’ Day to disseminate falsehoods (but at least did so in a humorous manner).

We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDayApril Fools Day की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों को फैलाने कि कोशिश ना करें इस तरह की गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा pic.twitter.com/ksgxtX36Yl — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 31, 2020

Not only in India, but all over the world, Twitter users say April Fools’ Day should be “cancelled” this year because it’s “not a time to joke” in the middle of a pandemic.

Considering all that's going on can we just have a moratorium on #AprilFools bullshit? pic.twitter.com/Nu8h9jFfud — Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) April 1, 2020

I told my children that #AprilFools was cancelled this year because there is nothing funny about what is happening. They were allowed to tell each other the pranks they planned to play. We all had a big laugh and now there is harmony in my house 😇 Hello April 🙏 — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) April 1, 2020

“Keep your jokes to yourself because this whole year has been one already. Many of us just wanna survive,” one person wrote. “No #AprilFools jokes. People are going through enough. It won’t go over well,” another said.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this April Fools day do NOT make jokes about having COVID-19 or make up fakes news about the pandemic. It’s not funny or a good prank. — Morgan Danielle (@imaginmatrix) March 30, 2020

“April Fools Day is CANCELLED this year,” Jamaican politician Chris Tufton wrote, adding that the spread of false information “leads to public panic and unnecessary anxiety.”

April Fools Day is CANCELLED this year. For any Covid-19 updates you receive please fact check with the relevant authorities before sharing. Spreading false messages leads to public panic and unnecessary anxiety especially as we try to overcome this national crisis. pic.twitter.com/zdnrDs0v7h — Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) April 1, 2020

Some commenters specifically asked everyone to refrain from joking about being diagnosed with Covid-19 or potential cures.

People really on here saying they tested positive for COVID19 as an #AprilFools joke pic.twitter.com/Imve1dZ96c — Pr!nce✨ (@ArtOfPrince) April 1, 2020

Overall, around 860,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 worldwide, and more than 42,300 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

