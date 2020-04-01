Covid-19 deaths in Europe spike past 30,000 – AFP tally

Europe has lost over 30,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic, AFP has reported. Italy accounts for more than a third of the grim number.

Just four days ago, the 30,000 benchmark was reached by the entire world, which shows how quickly the deaths are mounting and how hard European nations are suffering from the disease.

Apart from Italy, the highest numbers of deaths in Europe have been reported by Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The global coronavirus death toll topped 40,000 on Tuesday, with the US, China, and Iran affected worst among non-European nations.

The virus poses a greater threat to people with preexisting conditions and older patients, which is an apparent factor in why Europe’s comparatively older population is suffering more than people in younger parts of the world. However, many middle-aged and younger people have developed serious symptoms, too.

