Covid-19 SPIKE in Netherlands as 93 new deaths and over 1,100 new cases recorded

The Netherlands’ surge in coronavirus cases continues, with 1,159 people confirmed as having caught the disease in 24 hours. The European country has also reported 93 new deaths from the virus.

A total of 9,762 people have now contracted the illness in the country, with Saturday’s spike accounting for almost 14 percent of all confirmed cases. The death toll now stands at 639, up from 546 on Friday.

The Netherlands introduced social distancing and other measures in mid-March, in a bid to try and control the spread of the virus. Its National Institute for Health (RIVM) said it hopes to see the fruits of these efforts "within several days."

