 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Covid-19 SPIKE in Netherlands as 93 new deaths and over 1,100 new cases recorded

28 Mar, 2020 13:24
Get short URL
Covid-19 SPIKE in Netherlands as 93 new deaths and over 1,100 new cases recorded
Dutch health workers at Bernhoven hospital, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in the Netherlands. © REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The Netherlands’ surge in coronavirus cases continues, with 1,159 people confirmed as having caught the disease in 24 hours. The European country has also reported 93 new deaths from the virus.

A total of 9,762 people have now contracted the illness in the country, with Saturday’s spike accounting for almost 14 percent of all confirmed cases. The death toll now stands at 639, up from 546 on Friday.

The Netherlands introduced social distancing and other measures in mid-March, in a bid to try and control the spread of the virus. Its National Institute for Health (RIVM) said it hopes to see the fruits of these efforts "within several days."

Also on rt.com Spain suffers another record day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 perish

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies