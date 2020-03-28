 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain suffers another record day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 perish

28 Mar, 2020 10:44
Spain suffers another record day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 perish
A priest gives a response in front the coffin of a woman who died of Covid-19 in Madrid on Friday. © REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spain has recorded another record breaking day for Covid-19 deaths as 832 people died from the disease in 24 hours and the number of cases surged by over 8,000.

Spanish health officials announced on Saturday morning that 5,690 people have now died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country and a total of 72,248 people have contracted the illness. 

The figure represents an increase of 8,189 confirmed cases on Friday’s total.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy. It implemented a strict nationwide lockdown on 14 March which will remain in place until at least 12 April.

